Woman shot, killed in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Clarksville police are at the scene of a homicide.

Few details were immediately available, but WAVE 3 News confirmed that officers are at East Harrison Avenue.

A woman was shot and killed and a suspect was taken into custody Wednesday morning.

The identities of the victim and the suspect were not immediately available.

