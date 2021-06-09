Woman shot, killed in Clarksville
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 7:10 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Clarksville police are at the scene of a homicide.
Few details were immediately available, but WAVE 3 News confirmed that officers are at East Harrison Avenue.
A woman was shot and killed and a suspect was taken into custody Wednesday morning.
The identities of the victim and the suspect were not immediately available.
