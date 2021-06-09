Support Local Businesses
Woman shot, killed in Clarksville

The identities of the victim and the suspect were not immediately available.
The identities of the victim and the suspect were not immediately available.
By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 7:10 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Clarksville police are at the scene of a homicide.

Few details were immediately available, but WAVE 3 News confirmed that officers are at East Harrison Avenue.

A woman was shot and killed and a suspect was taken into custody Wednesday morning.

The identities of the victim and the suspect were not immediately available.

Please refresh this page for updates to this developing story.

