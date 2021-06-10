Support Local Businesses
3M accuses Lexington company of selling fake N95 respirators

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - 3M is accusing a Lexington company of selling more than one million suspected fake N95 respirators.

The U.S. District Court’s Eastern District of Kentucky granted 3M a temporary order against Old World Timber, LLC. A press release from 3M said the company worked with the U.S. Marshals Service to seize more than one million respirators.

“3M will continue to take action against those who sell fake products and put lives at risk during the pandemic, and we appreciate the prompt action by the U.S. Marshals Service and the court to help protect unsuspecting customers,” said Kevin Rhodes, 3M senior vice president and deputy general counsel. “We will continue to offer our resources to check suspicious offers and get counterfeit products off the market.”

3M said it was tipped off to the fake products by potential customers who called the company to verify if the products from Old World Timber were legitimate. 3M looked into the products and said it deemed them to be fake.

Old World Timber provided this statement to WKYT:

“On June 4, 2021, the U.S. Marshal’s seized masks from Old World Timber. Old World Timber has no interest in purchasing, marketing, or selling counterfeit masks. The 3M complaint presents only one side of the case. Old World Timber is actively working with 3M to reach a settlement of the case. In light of the active settlement negotiations in the case OWT cannot comment further on the case.”

In 2017, the company off Versailles Road was featured in an article by WKYT’s news partners, the Lexington Herald-Leader.

A hearing for a preliminary injunction is set for July 27.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

