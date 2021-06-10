Support Local Businesses
Bill Dieruf running for mayor of Louisville, wishes to ‘unify’ city

Jeffersontown Mayor Bill Dieruf is running for Louisville mayor after having been elected in...
Jeffersontown Mayor Bill Dieruf is running for Louisville mayor after having been elected in the neighboring city three times.(WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of Louisville’s newest mayoral candidates holds the same position in a city suburb.

Jeffersontown Mayor Bill Dieruf is running for Louisville mayor after having been elected in the neighboring city three times.

Dieruf, a Republican, spoke about his plans to bring successes he’s made during his tenure as Jeffersontown’s leader to a larger span of people in Derby City during a formal announcement on Wednesday at Jeffersontown’s Veterans Memorial Park.

He also spoke of his desire to “unify” the Louisville Metro area, something he said hasn’t been accomplished in decades.

“The merger was 20 years ago,” Dieruf said. “We merged public works, parks, police — we merged all the different departments, but we did not unify the people. We did not get the people to feel like they were inclusive. They weren’t inclusive from J-Town to Russellville, from Fairdale to Prospect, from Fern Creek to the Highlands. Nobody in this town feels like they are unified completely, and we have to do that now. It’s time.”

Others who have announced plans to run for mayor of Louisville include Metro Councilman David James, Craig Greenburg, Reverend Tim Findley, Shameka Parish-wright, and Anthony Oxendine.

Watch Dieruf’s announcement below.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

