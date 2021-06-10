Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Areas of fog early Thursday; another day with storms

By Kevin Harned
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Areas of fog possible overnight
  • Storms becoming more scattered Friday
  • Drier & hotter for the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Slow-moving downpours will deliver spotty areas of heavy rain overnight. Many will stay dry. It’s muggy with lows in the 70s as humidity values stay high.

Thursday is another day with afternoon thunderstorms, some of which will put down some very heavy rain at times. Highs will be in the 80s.

While scattered storms will be ongoing Thursday evening, the radar will gradually calm down overnight as lows get down into the 70s once again.

Friday’s storm chance will be lower than previous days as the low-pressure system causing the recent storminess exits to our southeast. Highs will rebound into the mid to upper 80s with fewer storms around Friday afternoon.

Temperatures continue to climb for the weekend with highs nearing 90 degrees Saturday and Sunday. Chances for showers and thunderstorms will be isolated at best with most staying dry.

