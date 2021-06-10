FORECAST: Downpours fade this evening; drier & warmer this weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

Areas of fog possible overnight

Storms becoming more scattered

Friday — Drier & hotter for the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Most of the downpour and storm activity will fade away after sunset, leading to less cloud cover and slackening winds. This will increase our fog potential early Friday morning, so use caution when heading out overnight and early Friday.

Friday looks like the last day of those pesky afternoon storms, and thankfully the coverage of those storms looks lower than previous days. Expect high temperatures to top out in the mid-80s in most locations tomorrow.

Friday night will be mainly dry and partly cloudy, but it’ll still be muggy with lows in the 70s by Saturday morning.

Saturday will be a mainly sunny and hot day with highs near 90 degrees, if not higher in some spots. Heat index values will be in the mid-90s by Saturday afternoon and a small pop-up storm chance can’t be ruled out. Rain chances will be higher by evening.

Even though the weekend looks hotter and drier, the long-range pattern shows a reversal back to below-average temperatures and even drier conditions.

Likely short-lived, we’ll see highs struggle near 80 degrees and nighttime lows in the 50s by mid-week.

