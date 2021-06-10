FORECAST: Early showers/fog with heavy downpours back in the afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES

HEAVY RAIN: Pockets of moderate rain today with thunderstorms able to produce torrential rainfall

HOT WEEKEND: Rain chance goes down as highs climb to near 90°; the heat index may approach 95°

NEXT WEEK: (2) cold fronts bring in some cooler-than-normal; less humid weather into the forecast

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Downpours and fog this Thursday morning will ease just after sunrise. However, it won’t take long for scattered thunderstorms to develop just after lunch into the afternoon hours. Some thunderstorms can produce very heavy downpours leading to localized flash flooding threats.

Downpours/thunder will fade this evening with another muggy night. As clouds try to break up, expect fog to develop in areas that picked up rain earlier in the day.

You will start to notice a change on Friday as low pressure will limit most of the scattered thunderstorms to Central/Eastern KY while areas along the Ohio River and Southern Indiana catch a break. Therefore those areas will be warmer into the mid/upper 80s.

Partly cloudy skies are expected Friday night with lows in the 70s.

The weekend looks hot and dry for at least “most” of the time. Saturday looks the driest and hottest with only a few afternoon pop-up thunderstorms. Sunday looks very warm but there will be a bit more action on the radar in the afternoon.

