FORECAST: Slow-moving showers and thunderstorms this afternoon

By Tawana Andrew
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • HEAVY RAIN: Showers and thunderstorms are able to produce torrential rainfall
  • HOT WEEKEND: Rain chances drop as highs climb to near 90°; the heat index may approach 95°
  • NEXT WEEK: (2) cold fronts bring in some cooler-than-normal, less humid weather into the forecast

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon as highs try to rise into the upper 70s and low 80s. Today’s thunderstorms can be very slow-moving with heavy rain leading to flooding concerns across the region.

Downpours and thunderstorms will fade this evening leaving us with another muggy night. As clouds try to break up, expect fog to develop in areas that picked up rain earlier in the day.

An area of low pressure moves to the east, limiting most of the scattered thunderstorms to Central/Eastern Kentucky Friday. Since areas along the Ohio River and Southern Indiana look to stay drier those areas will be warmer with highs in the mid/upper 80s Friday night features drier conditions, partly cloudy skies, and lows in the 70s.

Saturday looks dry and hot with only a few afternoon pop-up thunderstorms. Sunday looks very warm but there will be a bit more action on the radar in the afternoon thanks to a cold front sweeping through the region.

