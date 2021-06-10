Former sheriff’s deputy admits to secretly videotaping underage children

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A former sheriff’s deputy and school resource officer pleaded guilty Thursday to charges related to spying on underage girls in the bathroom.

This comes more than two years after Kerry Freeberg allegedly videotaped the underage children.

Freeberg left the courtroom Thursday having pleaded guilty to seven counts of child exploitation and four counts of voyeurism.

Court documents allege Freeberg, a former Harrison County School Resource Officer, videotaped a child under 18 getting in and out of the shower.

He’s also accused of setting up hidden cameras to secretly watch that same child, and other underage girls.

Those incidents date back to 2019 and don’t overlap with his time with the school district.

According to his plea agreement, all charges can run concurrently, meaning he faces one-to-six years in prison.

Freeberg’s attorney said there was no reason to drag this case out any further.

“Mr. Freeberg, today, acknowledged and took full responsibility for his actions,” attorney Larry Wilder said. “I think that this is a beginning point for anyone who’s been involved in a situation like he was involved in. He acknowledged that the video camera was there and that those video tapes were recording.”

Wilder said another reason Freeberg wanted to plead guilty was to avoid putting the victims through trial.

Prosecutor Chris Lane said he’s glad the victims have some sort of progress in the case, but it’s not over.

“We’re glad that the family was here today,” Lane said. “Obviously this is a step forward. We have other steps to go, so at this time I can’t comment on it, but as the prosecution, we’re glad another step has been taken toward a resolution in this case.”

The victims’ families will have one more chance to have their voice heard when Freeberg is due back in court for sentencing July 1.

