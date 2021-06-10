Goode Morning Weather Blog 6/10

Heavy downpours are still taking place and we will need to watch the training of those downpours across Central KY through midday. Some areas there have picked up nearly 2″ of rain. Meanwhile, the rest of the area will start to fire up more once we gain some heating. Same threats apply to all areas---localized flash flooding.

Once the radar relaxes this evening, fog will develop once again.

We will do this at least one more day on Friday with coverage shifting a bit more into Southern/Eastern KY compared to the rest of the area.

That trend will continue into Saturday which means the heat will take over as the headline. In fact it will still be humid Saturday so with a high around 90 degrees, the heat index could easily get to about 95 in the afternoon. So use caution!

A cold front arrives later on Sunday and that will kick in a series of changes to our weather once again. The attached video will cover that in more detail.

See you guys next Wednesday!

