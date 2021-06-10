Home security video shows Louisville woman held at gunpoint outside her front door

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A trip home from work turned into a date with a gun for a woman in the Schnitzelburg neighborhood.

The woman, who only wanted to be identified by Madison, told WAVE 3 News she was returning home to Ash Street from her second job as a bartender around 4 a.m. Thursday, when a man approached her while holding a gun and demanded the keys to her car.

She said another man kept watch from across the street.

Madison’s security camera captures the events as they happen.

“[I felt] helpless, hopeless, scared, frightened,” Madison said. “Feeling like from there to here I don’t have enough space to run.”

Madison said she dropped her keys and the two thieves ran toward her car, while she screamed for help. She said the loud noises scared the men and they took off without taking her vehicle.

“I was already banging on the door, loud making a scene purposely,” she said. “And it scared that boy and he got out and slammed my car door.”

Madison said LMPD officers arrived within minutes to take a report and help her find her keys, which she said were still lying on the ground.

”If you’re by yourself, it don’t hurt to just drive the block one more time,” she said. “Just, that’s something when that cop told me that I’ll never forget, because they caught me in a moment where I didn’t feel like I had to have my guard up. I was in front of my house. So the moment I let my guard down, it was the wrong place, wrong time. So it could happen to anybody.”

According to LMPD’s crime map, there have been 384 motor vehicle thefts reported in the last 30 days citywide. In that same 30-day window, there have been 47 reported within two miles of Madison’s home.

“The city’s changed and it’s just not the same,” Madison said. “I mean, look at this up-and-coming neighborhood. You wouldn’t think. You just wouldn’t think.”

Oddly enough, that’s all this young mother can do since the incident. She said she’s played the scenario over in her head dozens of times, thinking about what she could have done differently, and what she may do if this happens to her again.

“A mom’s more of like a lion, a tiger out here in the world,” she said. “I had to kind of put that aside. I had to survive. So I just ended up just giving him what he wanted.”

