Kroger’s nationwide hiring blitz includes 700 job openings in Louisville
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - America’s largest grocer has announced a hiring blitz across the country that includes 700 jobs at Louisville-area stores.
Kroger is hiring 10,000 new associates, beginning with what it’s calling a “hybrid hiring event” Thursday. Interested applicants can interview online and in stores.
The company said it is offering opportunities in retail, e-commerce, pharmacy, manufacturing, and logistics operations.
Anyone interested can click here to register for an interview.
