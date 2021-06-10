Kroger’s nationwide hiring blitz includes 700 job openings in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - America’s largest grocer has announced a hiring blitz across the country that includes 700 jobs at Louisville-area stores.

Kroger is hiring 10,000 new associates, beginning with what it’s calling a “hybrid hiring event” Thursday. Interested applicants can interview online and in stores.

The company said it is offering opportunities in retail, e-commerce, pharmacy, manufacturing, and logistics operations.

Anyone interested can click here to register for an interview.

