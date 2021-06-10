KYTC opens third driver’s licensing branch in Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County has a new place to get a Real ID. Gov. Andy Beshear announced the opening of a new office at 4919 Dixie Highway on Thursday.

Previously, the building served as a branch office of the Jefferson County Circuit Court Clerk. KYTC is taking it over as part of its plans to provide driver licensing services across the state. KYTC offices will gradually take over the licensing and permitting services that were traditionally provided by the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office in each county by June 30, 2022.

So far, 20 counties have transitioned to KYTC offices.

“Regional offices offer Kentuckians more modern services and user choice, including the flexibility to visit any regional office, regardless of where they live, and the choice of an eight-year driver’s license,” a statement from Beshear’s office said.

Kentuckians will not need a REAL ID to drive a car, but in order to fly in the United States and to be allowed on military bases and many federal buildings, a REAL ID or other federally approved documents will be required starting on May 3, 2023.

Hours of operation for the Dixie Highway office will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

