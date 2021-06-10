LMPD officer charged for allegedly hitting protester with riot stick to be fired

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department officer who was charged federally for allegedly striking a protester in the head during riots after the death of Breonna Taylor will be fired from the department.

Corey Evans was charged with civil rights violations Wednesday by the Department of Justice, as first reported by WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters. The documents accuse Evans of striking a protester with his riot stick on the back of his head while the person was kneeling with his hands up, surrendering for arrest.

Evans was served with his termination paperwork on Thursday, LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff confirmed.

He is the first LMPD officer to be charged federally for protest-related accusations.

