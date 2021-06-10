Support Local Businesses
Man killed in Southland Park shooting

Louisville Metro Police officers investigating a shooting in Southland Park.
Louisville Metro Police officers investigating a shooting in Southland Park.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A deadly shooting in Southland Park is under investigation by Louisville Metro Police Department officers.

Around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday night, officers responded to the 400 block of West Southside Court on a report of a shooting, LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot.

EMS rushed the victim to UofL Hospital where he later died, Mitchell said. His identity has not been released.

No suspect information was provided.

Anyone with information should call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

