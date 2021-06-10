Man killed in Southland Park shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A deadly shooting in Southland Park is under investigation by Louisville Metro Police Department officers.

Around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday night, officers responded to the 400 block of West Southside Court on a report of a shooting, LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot.

EMS rushed the victim to UofL Hospital where he later died, Mitchell said. His identity has not been released.

No suspect information was provided.

Anyone with information should call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

