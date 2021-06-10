Support Local Businesses
Meat company JBS confirms it paid $11M ransom in cyberattack

FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2020 file photo, a worker heads into the JBS meatpacking plant in Greeley, Colo. A weekend ransomware attack on the world���s largest meat company is disrupting production around the world just weeks after a similar incident shut down a U.S. oil pipeline. The White House confirms that Brazil-based meat processor JBS SA notified the U.S. government Sunday, May 30, 2021, of a ransom demand from a criminal organization likely based in Russia.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
(AP) - The world’s largest meat processing company says it paid the equivalent of $11 million to hackers who broken into its computer system late last month.

Brazil-based JBS SA said on May 31 that it was the victim of a ransomware attack, but Wednesday was the first time the company’s U.S. division confirmed that it had paid the ransom.

“This was a very difficult decision to make for our company and for me personally,” said Andre Nogueira, the CEO of JBS USA. “However, we felt this decision had to be made to prevent any potential risk for our customers.”

JBS said the vast majority of its facilities were operational at the time it made the payment, but it decided to pay in order to avoid any unforeseen issues and ensure no data was exfiltrated.

The FBI has attributed the attack to REvil, a Russian-speaking gang that has made some of the largest ransomware demands on record in recent months. The FBI said it will work to bring the group to justice and it urged anyone who is the victim of a cyberattack to contact the bureau immediately.

The attack targeted servers supporting JBS’s operations in North America and Australia. Production was disrupted for several days.

Earlier this week, the Justice Department announced it had recovered most of a multimillion-dollar ransom payment made by Colonial Pipeline, the operator of the nation’s largest fuel pipeline.

Colonial paid a ransom of 75 bitcoin __ then valued at $4.4 million __ in early May to a Russia-based hacker group. The operation to seize cryptocurrency reflected a rare victory in the fight against ransomware as U.S. officials scramble to confront a rapidly accelerating threat targeting critical industries around the world.

It wasn’t immediately clear if JBS also paid its ransom in bitcoin.

JBS said it spends more than $200 million annually on IT and employs more than 850 IT professionals globally.

The company said forensic investigations are still ongoing, but it doesn’t believe any company, customer or employee data was compromised.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Carmon Tussey is accused of running with a rifle toward a crowded Louisville bar with a loaded...
‘He was ready to go’: 3 men stop gunman from walking into crowded Louisville bar with rifle
The Belle of Louisville
Waterfront Park, Belle of Louisville hope to fill funding gaps with Metro budget requests
Old residents of the Beecher Terrace housing complex are now moving into the brand new units...
Beecher Terrace welcomes old residents into brand new units