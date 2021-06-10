Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)

Joanna Overholt
Joanna Overholt(Source: Ohio Channel)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman who identified herself as a nurse practitioner student tried to defend an Ohio doctor’s unproven claim by proving she actually is magnetic after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Joanna Overholt, who said she previously worked in an intensive care unit and is currently a nurse practitioner student, spoke during Tuesday’s Ohio House Health Committee hearing as a proponent for House Bill 248.

Overholt used her time at the podium to try to defend a myth shared by Cleveland-area physician Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, who claimed that the COVID-19 vaccine leads to magnetism and causes metal objects to stick to the shot recipient’s body.

WATCH: Doctor claims during Ohio Statehouse testimony that vaccine causes magnetism, makes spoons stick to person’s body

During the demonstration, Overholt tried to prove Dr. Tenpenny’s point to be true by sticking a key and bobby pin to her skin at the hearing for the “Enact Vaccine Choice and Anti-Discrimination Act.”

“Explain to me why the key sticks to me. It sticks to my neck, too,” Overholt said. “If somebody could explain this, that would be great.”

Both objects fell off Overholt’s skin.

Overholt’s testimony begins around the 14-minute mark:

Since Tuesday, the Ohio House Health Committee hearing has become a joke on social media, with many making memes out of the testimonies of Overholt and Dr. Tenpenny.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention already debunked the magnetic side effect rumor:

“Receiving a COVID-19 vaccine will not make you magnetic, including at the site of vaccination which is usually your arm. COVID-19 vaccines do not contain ingredients that can produce an electromagnetic field at the site of your injection. All COVID-19 vaccines are free from metals such as iron, nickel, cobalt, lithium, and rare earth alloys, as well as any manufactured products such as microelectronics, electrodes, carbon nanotubes, and nanowire semiconductors. In addition, the typical dose for a COVID-19 vaccine is less than a milliliter, which is not enough to allow magnets to be attracted to your vaccination site even if the vaccine was filled with a magnetic metal.”

Both Overholt and Dr. Tenpenny participated in the hearing in support of House Bill 248, which would prohibit mandatory vaccinations and status disclosures if passed.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators are troubled after nearly 200 shell casings have been collected as evidence in a...
‘Please use extreme caution’: LMPD officers warned of nearly 200 rounds fired in Ballard Park shooting memo
A woman was shot and killed in Clarksville and a suspect was taken into custody, later...
Man arrested after woman shot, killed in Clarksville
Carmon Tussey is accused of running with a rifle toward a crowded Louisville bar with a loaded...
‘He was ready to go’: 3 men stop gunman from walking into crowded Louisville bar with rifle
For the first time since civil unrest began in Louisville 13 months ago, an LMPD officer has...
DOJ charges LMPD officer for allegedly hitting kneeling protester in head during Breonna Taylor protests
Several members of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church were part of a demonstration on...
Immaculate Heart of Mary church members call for removal of priest

Latest News

Louisville-based Goodwood Brewing and Dundee Tavern are among the businesses challenging Gov....
Legal battle over KY restaurant restrictions could have impacts beyond Friday
At the start of the COVID outbreak, WAVE 3 News shared nonstop stories about companies and...
Marigold Catering brings Kentucky comfort to Baptist Health
Although many are now finally seeing the light, nurses, doctors and cleaning staff are still...
Marigold Catering brings Kentucky comfort to Baptist Health
Company helps Tri-State family searching for kidney
Northern Kentucky family in search of kidney gets helping hand from design firm
Several clinics were set up at McDonald's restaurants.
Kentucky McDonald’s owner hosts vaccine clinics at restaurants