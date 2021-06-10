Support Local Businesses
Teen identified as victim in E. Caldwell shooting

The Jefferson County Coroners Office has identified Dajuan Coward, 17, of Louisville, as the person who died after being shot on June 7, 2021 in Louisville's Smoketown neighborhood.(Source: James Thomas, WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LOUISVILLe, Ky. (WAVE) - A the name of a teen who died after being shot in Louisville’s Smoketown neighborhood has been released.

Dajuan Coward, 17, of Louisville, died yesterday at UofL Hospital. He was shot around 6 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of E. Caldwell St. and was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

A female, whose age was not given, was found with gunshot wounds in the 500 block of E. Breckinridge, one block away from where Coward was shot.

No arrests have been made in either shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

