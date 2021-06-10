Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

When to watch Thursday’s partial solar eclipse in the Tri-State

The eclipse will only be viewable in the Tri-State for 22 minuntes at dawn!
Partial eclipse image is what the Sun will look like at sunrise from Cincinnati on Thursday.
Partial eclipse image is what the Sun will look like at sunrise from Cincinnati on Thursday.(Dean Regas/Provided)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A portion of Thursday’s solar eclipse will be visible across a quarter of the US, and that includes Greater Cincinnati.

The best place to view the eclipse, during which the moon will pass between the sun and the earth, will be from northern Canada, Greenland and Russia, according to Dean Regas, astronomer at the Cincinnati Observatory. Folks there will see the classic annular “ring of fire” eclipse.

From Cincinnati, according to Regas, only a small portion of the sun will be blocked by the moon, and only for a short period of time at sunrise on Thursday.

The sun will rise in the Tri-State around 6:11 a.m. in a partial eclipse. The eclipse will end 22 minutes later at 6:33 a.m.

According to Regas, the bottom quarter of the sun will initially appear blocked by the curve of the moon. As the sun rises, the moon will move off the sun until it no longer occludes it.

Viewing the eclipse requires eclipse glasses.

The next solar eclipse visible from Cincinnati won’t take place until Oct. 14, 2023.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators are troubled after nearly 200 shell casings have been collected as evidence in a...
‘Please use extreme caution’: LMPD officers warned of nearly 200 rounds fired in Ballard Park shooting memo
A woman was shot and killed in Clarksville and a suspect was taken into custody, later...
Man arrested after woman shot, killed in Clarksville
Several members of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church were part of a demonstration on...
Immaculate Heart of Mary church members call for removal of priest
For the first time since civil unrest began in Louisville 13 months ago, an LMPD officer has...
DOJ charges LMPD officer for allegedly hitting kneeling protester in head during Breonna Taylor protests
A shooting occurred in the 800 block of South 24th Street just after 10:30 p.m. on June 8.
One dead following double shooting in Louisville’s California neighborhood

Latest News

Wednesday night, June 9, 2021
Wednesday night, June 9, 2021
Carmon Tussey is accused of running with a rifle toward a crowded Louisville bar with a loaded...
‘He was ready to go’: 3 men stop gunman from walking into crowded Louisville bar with rifle
The Belle of Louisville
Waterfront Park, Belle of Louisville hope to fill funding gaps with Metro budget requests
Louisville’s Beecher Terrace housing complex is getting a second chance and old residents are...
Beecher Terrace welcomes old residents into brand new units
Old residents of the Beecher Terrace housing complex are now moving into the brand new units...
Beecher Terrace welcomes old residents into brand new units