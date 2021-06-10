Woman shot, killed in Clarksville identified

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The woman who was shot to death inside a home in Clarksville has been identified.

Clarksville police said officers were called to a home in the 100 block of East Harrison Avenue on Wednesday morning to find Michelle R. Slaughter had been shot several times.

Attempts to revive Slaughter were unsuccessful.

Officers determined the suspect, Thomas A. Smith, 51, had left the scene but was captured in Bowling Green, Ky. The Clarksville Police Department is working to extradite Smith back to Clarksville. Warren County deputies said Smith had blood on him when they took him into custody Wednesday.

Slaughter, 54, and Smith were boyfriend and girlfriend, Clarksville Police Chief Mark Palmer said in an email to WAVE 3 News.

“Quiet neighborhood, everybody keeps to themselves, they get along great,” neighbor Scott Hartfield told WAVE 3 News on Wednesday. “So to hear that somebody shot somebody, it’s a little concerning.”

Hartfield lives just a block away. He lives with his fiancé in the house she grew up in. They were already looking to sell the house after their wedding, and now that may be even more of a goal.

“I always wanted to move back out to the country,” Hartfield said. “So maybe this is the perfect excuse to do it.”

