17-year-old boy dies days after shooting at Ballard Park

17-year-old DeJuan Coward dies days after bein shot during Ballard Park shooting.
17-year-old DeJuan Coward dies days after bein shot during Ballard Park shooting.(WAVE)
By Faith King
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Of the 174 shots that were fired at Ballard Park in Louisville on Monday, one bullet hit DaJuan Coward, 17. The teen’s aunt, Nicole Coward, said after being on life support for days, he died Wednesday morning.

“It was hard on us just to go up there to see him laying in that bed like that,” Nicole Coward said. “Just laying there with all those tubes in him, it was hard.”

This wasn’t Dajuan Coward’s first encounter with gun violence, as Nicole Coward said her nephew was still recovering from being shot last year.

“He had just gotten shot (on) June 24th last year,” she explained. “It ain’t even been a year. (He was) walking down Caldwell the other way — innocent bystander walking down the street.”

Nicole Coward said she heard the gunshots that took her nephew’s life on Monday.

“After it happened, we all ran in the house and my auntie got a big bay window,” she said. “We seen the cars come past her house.”

Now, Louisville Metro Police Department investigators are looking for those cars Nicole Coward saw speeding away Monday evening just moments after about eight to ten people fired nearly 200 rounds at Ballard Park. She said DaJuan Coward was walking to a family member’s house when he saw friends at the park and stopped to talk to them before the shooting.

The family will be holding a balloon release at Ballard Park Friday at 6:00 p.m. in Dajuan Coward’s honor.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

