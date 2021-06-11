Support Local Businesses
Already vaccinated? Lt. Gov. Coleman makes $1 million vaccine pitch to all Kentuckians

“I don’t know that your odds will ever be that good to win $1 million again,” Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman said Friday.(WAVE 3 News)
By Connie Leonard
Updated: 1 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you’ve been considering getting a COVID-19 vaccine, but still haven’t made your appointment, now might be the time.

That’s because Kentucky is among a long list of states now offering a shot at big money for anyone who gets vaccinated.

There are three separate chances to win $1 million between now and the end of August, as well as full college scholarships for 12- to 17-year-olds to any Kentucky public university or trade school.

The only requirement? Proof that you’ve gotten at least the first COVID shot.       

“I don’t know that your odds will ever be that good to win $1 million again,” Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman said Friday.

It’s true that Kentucky’s “Shot at a Million” vaccine campaign offers hugely better odds than buying lottery tickets, not to mention protection against coronavirus.

Do you still need to be convinced?

Coleman made a push for parents: 15 scholarships for kids ages 12-to-17 who get the Pfizer vaccine are up for grabs. And they are full rides.

“And that means everything -- tuition, room and board and books,” she said.

With nearly half of Americans not yet fully vaccinated, Kentucky follows a slew of states offering federal CARES Act money for the $1 million give-a-ways to encourage those on the fence, maybe people who just want more research.

It’s working in Ohio. Coleman said vaccinations there made a big jump in the first week of a similar giveaway.

As for critics who question game-show types of give-a-ways of federal dollars? Coleman maintained it’s an investment in communities and future business.       

“If we’re able to utilize these federal tax dollars to skyrocket vaccination rates, what that means is these small businesses are going to be able to have more folks inside them,” Coleman said. “The restaurants and bars are at full capacity now, and they’re going to have more patrons.” 

When it comes to give-a-ways, Kentucky is  conservative. Washington State just started giving away pot for vaccine shots in its new “Joints for Jabs” campaign.       

Kentucky’s drawings are scheduled for July 1, July 29 and Aug. 26. Enter once and you’re automatically entered in all three.

Even if you got your shot months ago, it doesn’t matter; any Kentuckian who’s been vaccinated can enter by clicking here.

