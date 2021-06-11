Bucky Brooks, man once wrongfully accused of murdering Bullitt County teen, dies

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A man once accused of murdering his teenage neighbor in Shepherdsville, Jessica Dishon, has died. David “Bucky” Brooks died Wednesday from cardiac issues, according to the Bullitt County coroner.

Despite being charged with the murder of 17-year-old Jessica Dishon in 2001, Brooks was eventually cleared following a mistrial in 2003.

Jessica Fishon had vanished from her Bullitt County, Kentucky, home early in the morning of Sept. 10, 1999. It wasn’t until 17 days later that her body was discovered about seven miles from her home. She had been beaten and strangled.

It took more than a decade before Stanley Dishon, Jessica Dishon’s uncle, was convicted for her death in 2015. After entering an Alford plea to one charge of manslaughter and three counts of sexual assault, Stanley Dishon received a 20-year prison sentence. A defendant who enters an Alford plea does not admit guilt but acknowledges the presence of evidence that can convict him.

