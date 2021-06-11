FORECAST: Areas of fog overnight

WEATHER HEADLINES

Areas of fog possible overnight

Storms becoming more scattered on Friday

Drier & hotter for the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The heaviest of the rain has ended with a few spotty showers remaining. Areas of fog will develop overnight reducing visibility for the morning commute. Temperatures will stay mild in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Finally, the area of low pressure that has been responsible for the daily rain chance will depart the region. As it makes its exit we’ll have one more afternoon with scattered showers and thunderstorms. A warm and humid afternoon with highs in the 80s.

Friday night will be mainly dry and partly cloudy, but it’ll still be muggy with lows in the 70s by Saturday morning.

Saturday will be a mainly sunny and hot day with highs near 90 degrees, if not higher in some spots. Heat index values will be in the mid-90s by Saturday afternoon and a small pop-up storm chance can’t be ruled out. Rain chances will be higher by evening.

Even though the weekend looks hotter and drier, the long-range pattern shows a reversal back to below-average temperatures and even drier conditions.

Likely short-lived, we’ll see highs struggle near 80 degrees and nighttime lows in the 50s by mid-week.

