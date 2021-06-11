Fort Knox artillery training creates loud booms across WAVE Country

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Army National Guard 2nd Battalion 138th Field Artillery Brigade has been busy training for combat at Fort Knox, firing off 155-millimeter howitzers which have created a lot of noise across WAVE Country.

“You never know when we get the call from Uncle Sam and we have to deploy, so we’re just trying to maintain a high level of readiness,” Lt. Colonel Michael Woodson, commander of the unit said.

How far the sound from the howitzer travels depends on the weather and terrain.

“If it’s a flat surface and a clear day, you may not even hear the noise a couple hundred meters away,” Rodney Manson, the installation range management authority at Fort Knox said. “If you have flat terrain with cloud cover, that tends to make the noise travel less, and that can actually amplify the sound from distances.”

“What happens is when the noise goes up as the sound waves go up, it hits an inversion layer, and then it’ll go down to another point, so in between you may not even hear it, but where the sound goes down you may hear it very loud,” he added.

Dozens of veterans from the same field artillery unit arrived at Fort Knox Friday to watch the training.

“The 2nd of the 138th B Battery is where I started my career, and I just wanted to reminisce with some of the old people if they were still here,” Vietnam veteran Carl Cravens said.

“They just kind of fascinate me, those big guns like that,” he added. “They jar the ground whenever you’re around them.”

The training lasts 10 days and will wrap up on Monday.

