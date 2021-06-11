Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

‘He was ready to go’: 3 men stop gunman from walking into crowded Louisville bar with firearm

By Jerrica Valtierra
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three men who stopped a gunman from shooting at a Baxter Avenue bar are credited for their triumphant effort to save countless lives.

The suspect, 25-year-old Carmon Tussey, faces charges of menacing, disorderly conduct, and terroristic threatening. According to an arrest slip for Tussey, he is accused of running toward a crowded Louisville bar with a fully loaded high-velocity firearm before being stopped by three men around 2:40 a.m. on June 5.

The incident was caught on surveillance video.

Josh Williamson, one of the men who helped stop Tussey, said his military-trained eyes saw him walking up to the bar from the street. At that moment, Williamson said he didn’t think, he just acted.

“I was able to grab the gun — the heat-shield area of the rifle — pin it against his chest, (and) had him in a bear hug from behind,” Williamson said.

While the suspect was locked in, Williamson said he took Tussey and turned him towards the crowd, allowing his friends to see and help. That’s when Gage Mertz jumped to help.

“He turns around and shows there’s a gun,” Mertz said. “His friend Kevin and I just jumped in. It was kind of involuntary.”

Less than a minute later, LMPD officers John Moore and Kerry Ball showed up and took Tussey into custody. According to the arrest slip, the suspect told the officers he came back to shoot the people he fought with at the bar and said he should have just shot at them. Hours before, while waiting to get into the bar, Tussey also reportedly asked officers what kind of rounds would penetrate their body armor.

Both Williamson and Mertz noted that they were at the right place at the right time.

“A lady reached out to me, and was like, ‘I heard about this. My daughter was having her 21st birthday there. Thank God you guys did something,’” Mertz said. “That was the moment I realized, ‘Wow, maybe we did stop something.’”

Williamson said he didn’t expect to prevent what could’ve been a homicidal spree on the day he celebrated his 31st birthday.

“There’s heroes in disguise,” he said. “We’re out here. It’s not just me. I see this, I see it’s a problem, the way he was holding (the gun), it was at the ready. He was ready to go.”

Ultimately, no shots were fired and no one was hurt.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators are troubled after nearly 200 shell casings have been collected as evidence in a...
‘Please use extreme caution’: LMPD officers warned of nearly 200 rounds fired in Ballard Park shooting memo
A woman was shot and killed in Clarksville and a suspect was taken into custody, later...
Man arrested after woman shot, killed in Clarksville
For the first time since civil unrest began in Louisville 13 months ago, an LMPD officer has...
DOJ charges LMPD officer for allegedly hitting kneeling protester in head during Breonna Taylor protests
Several members of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church were part of a demonstration on...
Immaculate Heart of Mary church members call for removal of priest

Latest News

David "Bucky" Brooks died on June 9, 2021 from cardiac issues, according to the Bullitt County...
Bucky Brooks, man once wrongfully accused of murdering Bullitt County teen, dies
Republican Representative Ryan Dotson announced in a press release Thursday that he prefiled...
Ky. representative prefiles bill to exclude transgender women from women’s sports in public schools and universities
Louisville students hip-hop performance inspire natural hair legislation
Louisville students’ performance inspires bill to ban natural hair discrimination by schools, employers
Home security video shows the moments when a woman arrived home from work and was held at...
Home security video shows Louisville woman held at gunpoint outside her front door