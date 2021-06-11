Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Indiana man convicted 3 years after infant son’s meth death

Deven Frisque's 3-month-old son died after ingesting a lethal amount of meth in 2018.
Deven Frisque's 3-month-old son died after ingesting a lethal amount of meth in 2018.(Provided)
By John P. Wise
Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - A man whose 3-month-old son died after ingesting a lethal amount of meth was found guilty of felony neglect and could face up to 40 years in prison.

A jury in Jefferson County, Ind., convicted Deven Frisque, of Madison, after eight hours of deliberations this week.

According to a post on Jefferson County Prosecutor David Sutter’s Facebook page, the baby was found facedown on a couch when a friend stopped by to visit Frisque one afternoon in 2018. Frisque told police he fell asleep after taking suboxone, which treats narcotic dependence and knocks its users out.

“Officers that arrived on scene reported the baby to be purple and cool to the touch,” Sutter’s Facebook read in part.

(Story continues below Facebook post)

FATHER CONVICTED BY JURY IN DEATH OF INFANT DUE TO METH Madison, Indiana (June 11, 2021) - A Madison man is facing...

Posted by Jefferson County Prosecutor David Sutter on Friday, June 11, 2021

The baby’s mother, Tara Savage, already had pleaded guilty in the case and was sentenced to 24 years.

Frisque is scheduled to be sentenced on July 6; he faces a minimum of 20 years.

WAVE 3 News Now. Watch Anytime. Anywhere.
WAVE 3 News Now. Watch Anytime. Anywhere.(Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carmon Tussey is accused of running with a rifle toward a crowded Louisville bar with a loaded...
‘He was ready to go’: 3 men stop gunman from walking into crowded Louisville bar with firearm
Home security video shows the moments when a woman arrived home from work and was held at...
Home security video shows Louisville woman held at gunpoint outside her front door
Louisville-based Goodwood Brewing and Dundee Tavern are among the businesses challenging Gov....
Legal battle over KY restaurant restrictions could have impacts beyond Friday
A woman was shot and killed in Clarksville and a suspect was taken into custody, later...
Woman shot, killed in Clarksville identified
She took the pennies dumped in front of the house and turned his act of anger into a positive...
Dad dumps 80,000 pennies for child support payment; daughter donates it

Latest News

“I don’t know that your odds will ever be that good to win $1 million again,” Kentucky Lt. Gov....
Already vaccinated? Lt. Gov. Coleman makes $1 million vaccine pitch to all Kentuckians
Unconscious employees pulled from Lebanon sewer station
Most of Kentucky’s COVID-19 restrictions, including a statewide mask mandate and capacity...
Kentucky begins to ease COVID-19 restrictions
Molly Dattilo, 23, of Madison, Indiana, was walking to a job interview in Indianapolis when she...
‘Uncovered’ works to solve more than 200,000 cold cases across the U.S.