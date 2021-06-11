Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Ky. representative prefiles bill to exclude transgender women from women’s sports in public schools and universities

Republican Representative Ryan Dotson announced in a press release Thursday that he prefiled...
Republican Representative Ryan Dotson announced in a press release Thursday that he prefiled the 'Save Women's Sports' bill.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s not the first time similar bills have been proposed in Kentucky’s legislative sessions, the ‘Save Women’s Sports’ bill was prefiled by Republican Representative Ryan Dotson.

In a press release, he said this legislation will protect the integrity of women’s sports.

The bill would exclude transgender women from women’s sports in both public schools and universities.

“I guarantee that they have no idea the harm that just introducing a bill like this does to LGBTQ youth and families,” Kentucky Fairness Campaign Executive Director Chris Hartman said.

Hartman calls the bill discriminatory and especially disheartening to be prefiled during Pride Month.

“I absolutely think that it was an intentional choice to file a piece of discriminatory legislation during Pride Month,” Hartman said. “For a bill like this to be prefiled so early ahead of the legislative session sends all of the wrong messages to queer kids across Kentucky who just need love and support.”

Representative Dotson was not immediately available for interview, but he did comment in a press release.

“Research shows that transgender women have a muscle-mass advantage over biological women, even if they take a testosterone suppressant,” Dotson said. “Allowing transgender women to participate in women’s sports gives transgender women an unfair advantage.”

The KHSAA’s policy recognizes and promotes the ability of transgender student athletes to participate in sports. The policy states students participate in sports according to the gender on their birth certificate unless they were legally reassigned.

Dotson focused on the magnitude of sports in providing opportunities for women to receive scholarships and financial aid for college.

While Hartman is more concerned with the magnitude of impact a bill like this could have on the LGBTQ rights movement.

“It’s just beyond comprehension to me that they would double down on discrimination during Pride Month in order to send a message,” Hartman said. “It sends a message of fear to the LGBTQ community.”

Legislators in 25 states across the country have filed similar legislation.

Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis signed a similar bill into law on the first day of Pride Month.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators are troubled after nearly 200 shell casings have been collected as evidence in a...
‘Please use extreme caution’: LMPD officers warned of nearly 200 rounds fired in Ballard Park shooting memo
Carmon Tussey is accused of running with a rifle toward a crowded Louisville bar with a loaded...
‘He was ready to go’: 3 men stop gunman from walking into crowded Louisville bar with firearm
A woman was shot and killed in Clarksville and a suspect was taken into custody, later...
Man arrested after woman shot, killed in Clarksville
For the first time since civil unrest began in Louisville 13 months ago, an LMPD officer has...
DOJ charges LMPD officer for allegedly hitting kneeling protester in head during Breonna Taylor protests
Several members of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church were part of a demonstration on...
Immaculate Heart of Mary church members call for removal of priest

Latest News

Carmon Tussey is accused of running with a rifle toward a crowded Louisville bar with a loaded...
‘He was ready to go’: 3 men stop gunman from walking into crowded Louisville bar with firearm
David "Bucky" Brooks died on June 9, 2021 from cardiac issues, according to the Bullitt County...
Bucky Brooks, man once wrongfully accused of murdering Bullitt County teen, dies
Louisville students hip-hop performance inspire natural hair legislation
Louisville students’ performance inspires bill to ban natural hair discrimination by schools, employers
Home security video shows the moments when a woman arrived home from work and was held at...
Home security video shows Louisville woman held at gunpoint outside her front door