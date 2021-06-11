Louisville area businesses expect crowds as restrictions lift

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Just about everywhere around Louisville Metro, there’s a spring in people’s steps as they jump into life’s next post-pandemic chapter.

“A relief — an absolute relief,” Angie Tyler, the owner of All About Kids, said. “We are just happy to be back in business and happy to see smiling faces.”

Tyler said June 11 was a big day because she can now welcome back the 2,500 kids she teaches per week.

“It’s just been a long year especially for these kids, and to be out without a mask on, it feels amazing,” Tyler said.

Tyler said she sent a note to all parents on Friday letting them know masks are not needed as restrictions have been relaxed.

People may no longer find markers to socially distance at businesses and signs saying to wear masks anymore.

Still, hand sanitizer, face coverings, one-way entrances and exits, and dividers will still be the norm over at Irish Rover. The owners also said the restaurant will remain operating at 75% capacity for the time being.

“We just don’t have the staff to serve and cook for that many people, but also more importantly our guests are not quite ready,” Irish Rover’s co-owner Siobhan Reidy said.

While the tap will continue to flow for all, Reidy said in talking with her customers, they actually prefer the Irish pub to continue to function as it has during the pandemic.

At the KFC YUM! Center, the signs requiring mask-wearing will soon be removed as concerts, shows, and sports will roar back at 100% capacity.

“Every show is a big show. We are very excited about all the shows we have coming in July. Jeff Dunham July 14, Keith Sweat July 17,” ASM Louisville General Manager Eric Granger said.

For the YUM! Center, Lynn Family Stadium, and Norton Healthcare and Learning Center, extra sanitizing and cleaning will continue.

