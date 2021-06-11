Man shot several times walks into Louisville hospital looking for help

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Despite being shot multiple times, a man managed to walk to UofL Hospital Friday evening.

Officers from the Louisville Metro Police Department were called just before 6 p.m. to the hospital as the victim was being treated, LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said.

A shooting scene was then found near West Oak Street and South 18th Street, which lies between the California and Park Hill neighborhoods.

The victim’s identity as well as the extent of his injuries is unknown.

If anyone has information, call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

