Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

McDonald’s latest company to be hit by a data breach

McDonald’s said Friday that it quickly identified and contained the data breach and that a...
McDonald’s said Friday that it quickly identified and contained the data breach and that a thorough investigation was done.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - McDonald’s is the latest company to be hit by a data breach after unauthorized activity on its network exposed the personal data of some customers in South Korea and Taiwan.

McDonald’s said Friday that it quickly identified and contained the incident and that a thorough investigation was done.

McDonald’s said its investigation determined that only South Korea and Taiwan had customer personal data accessed, and that they would be taking steps to notify regulators and also the customers who may be impacted.

No customer payment information was exposed. Businesses across various sectors are being targeted by cybercriminals, including some very high-profile cases in recent weeks.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carmon Tussey is accused of running with a rifle toward a crowded Louisville bar with a loaded...
‘He was ready to go’: 3 men stop gunman from walking into crowded Louisville bar with firearm
Home security video shows the moments when a woman arrived home from work and was held at...
Home security video shows Louisville woman held at gunpoint outside her front door
Louisville-based Goodwood Brewing and Dundee Tavern are among the businesses challenging Gov....
Legal battle over KY restaurant restrictions could have impacts beyond Friday
A woman was shot and killed in Clarksville and a suspect was taken into custody, later...
Woman shot, killed in Clarksville identified
She took the pennies dumped in front of the house and turned his act of anger into a positive...
Dad dumps 80,000 pennies for child support payment; daughter donates it

Latest News

Health care workers provide vaccinations at a coronavirus drive-thru clinic Thursday, June 10,...
US vaccine surplus grows by the day as expiration dates loom
Roger Burdette is accused of murder and driving under the influence, among other charges....
Roger Burdette: Trial delayed for ex-city worker accused in crash that killed LMPD detective
Oregon state Rep. Mike Nearman was expelled for his alleged role in the Oregon state Capitol...
Oregon GOP legislator ousted over state Capitol breach
Dana Canedy makes announcement of winners Monday, April 15, 2019, in New York.
Pulitzers honor coronavirus pandemic, US protest coverage
FILE - In this May 9, 2019 file photo, former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, accompanied by...
DOJ seeks internal probe on seizure of Democrats’ data