Most Kentucky health orders end Friday

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Most of Kentucky’s COVID-19 restrictions end at midnight Friday.

That includes capacity requirements for restaurants and businesses, and the statewide mask mandate.

Masks, however, will still be required on public transportation and at schools, long-term care facilities and other locations that serve the “most vulnerable,” according to Gov. Andy Beshear.

Kentucky senior centers also will reopen, but you’ll have to follow county-specific mask requirements.

The state followed guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recently relaxed its COVID-19 guidelines.

The CDC announced fully vaccinated people could safely stop wearing masks and maintain a certain distance from others in most places.

At that time, Gov. Beshear said he wanted hold off a few more weeks so children ages 12-15 could get the COVID-19 vaccine.

More than 2 million Kentuckians have been vaccinated against COVID-19, including more than 80% of Kentuckians ages 65 and up, state records show.

On Thursday, Gov. Beshear announced 2,097,955 Kentuckians vaccinated. The Governor also reported 289 new cases of #COVID19 and a positivity rate of 2.08%.

