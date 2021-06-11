Police seeking suspect after finding man shot in Shively parking lot

SHIVELY, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively police are searching for two men believed to be involved in the shooting of a third man found in the parking lot of a business.

Major Emery Frye said officers responded around 7 p.m. yesterday to a reported shooting at 7th Street Road and Arcade Ave. The victim, a 23-year-old man, was shot multiple times and is being treated at UofL Hospital. Police say his condition is critical but stable.

No arrests have been made in the shooting, but Frye said there appears to be two men wanted in connection with the case.

If you have information that can help investigators, call Shively police.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.