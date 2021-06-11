Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

SC man killed while buying ATV he found on Facebook Marketplace, deputies say

By Laurel Mallory
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANCHVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - A 17-year-old is charged with murder in the death of a man killed during a Facebook Marketplace transaction in rural Orangeburg County, officials said.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday on Saddle Ridge Road in Branchville.

The wife of the victim called 911 saying her husband was shot during an armed robbery as they were trying to buy an ATV.

Her husband, 34-year-old Alexander Presley, died at the scene.

She told deputies she and her husband took their two children to meet up with someone selling the four wheeler Wednesday afternoon.

When they got there, they met 17-year-old Edward Stokes, who also had a younger child with him, deputies said.

After Presley gave Stokes money for the ATV, they loaded it onto a trailer attached to the couple’s vehicle.

That’s when the victim’s wife told deputies she “had a feeling something bad was about to happen.”

She said Stokes attacked her husband, grabbed him by the back of the neck and shot him.

The woman told deputies Stokes then pointed the gun at her before getting into her and her husband’s SUV and driving away.

Deputies said the couple’s children did get out of the vehicle before the suspect and the younger male drove away in it.

Investigators found the stolen SUV about seven miles away on Classic Road, just off Bowman Branch Highway.

Around this time is when deputies said Presley died at the scene as first responders were trying to save his life.

As some law enforcement left to look for the suspects, others stayed with the woman, her husband and her children.

Several neighbors near where the stolen vehicle was dumped told deputies they saw the suspects walking in the area.

Around 3:30 p.m., deputies tracked down Stokes walking on Kilbourne Road, between the crime scene and where the SUV was left.

The SUV, trailer and four wheeler were recovered, officials said. Deputies said Presley had given stokes $4,600 in cash for the ATV, as well.

Stokes faces charges of murder and two counts of armed robbery. He is charged as an adult. WIS is working to obtain his mugshot.

The juvenile also faces charges but not as an adult, so his name will not be released.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carmon Tussey is accused of running with a rifle toward a crowded Louisville bar with a loaded...
‘He was ready to go’: 3 men stop gunman from walking into crowded Louisville bar with firearm
Home security video shows the moments when a woman arrived home from work and was held at...
Home security video shows Louisville woman held at gunpoint outside her front door
A woman was shot and killed in Clarksville and a suspect was taken into custody, later...
Woman shot, killed in Clarksville identified
She took the pennies dumped in front of the house and turned his act of anger into a positive...
Dad dumps 80,000 pennies for child support payment; daughter donates it
Louisville-based Goodwood Brewing and Dundee Tavern are among the businesses challenging Gov....
Legal battle over KY restaurant restrictions could have impacts beyond Friday

Latest News

While heat lightning is a common topic during the summer, it does not actually exist. (Source:...
Behind the Forecast: Why heat lightning does not exist
Police seeking suspect after finding man shot in Shively parking lot
More sunshine is in the forecast for this weekend.
FORECAST: Warm, muggy day with scattered storms; hotter weekend ahead
Here's the latest forecast from WAVE 3 News Meteorologist Tawana Andrew and the WAVE 3 News...
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Friday Midday, June 11, 2021
Most of Kentucky’s COVID-19 restrictions, including a statewide mask mandate and capacity...
Most Kentucky health orders end