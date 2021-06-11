Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Second suspect arrested after Ocean Springs man killed in ATV purchase

Deputies say Erving and Landfair shot and killed a man who went to Holmes County to purchase an...
Deputies say Erving and Landfair shot and killed a man who went to Holmes County to purchase an ATV.(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURANT, Miss. (WLBT) - U.S. Marshals say they’ve captured the second man in connection with the shooting death of Kyle Craig, the Ocean Springs man who was killed when he attempted to purchase a four-wheeler.

The suspect, Montavious Landfair, was arrested around 10 a.m. Friday at a home in Durant. He was taken into custody and then transferred to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Department.

His arrest comes days after deputies picked up Darius Erving, who they say also was involved in the case.

Both suspects have made their initial appearance in court, and both were denied bond, according to the sheriff’s department. They are being held at the Holmes County Jail.

Authorities say that Landfair and Erving shot and killed Craig near a truck stop after he went to Holmes County to purchase a four-wheeler.

His truck and trailer were discovered in the county.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carmon Tussey is accused of running with a rifle toward a crowded Louisville bar with a loaded...
‘He was ready to go’: 3 men stop gunman from walking into crowded Louisville bar with firearm
Home security video shows the moments when a woman arrived home from work and was held at...
Home security video shows Louisville woman held at gunpoint outside her front door
Louisville-based Goodwood Brewing and Dundee Tavern are among the businesses challenging Gov....
Legal battle over KY restaurant restrictions could have impacts beyond Friday
David "Bucky" Brooks died on June 9, 2021 from cardiac issues, according to the Bullitt County...
Bucky Brooks, man once wrongfully accused of murdering Bullitt County teen, dies
She took the pennies dumped in front of the house and turned his act of anger into a positive...
Dad dumps 80,000 pennies for child support payment; daughter donates it

Latest News

An aerial view from Air 3 of the existing bridges in downtown Louisville.
Louisville area businesses expect crowds as restrictions lift
According to the consumer price index, food outside the home jumped 4%, while rent rose 1.8% in...
Consumer prices jump 5% in May, fastest since 2008
Those in the bourbon industry toasted to National Bourbon Day.
Bardstown welcomes visitors ahead of National Bourbon Day
Sound from 155 millimeter howitzers of the Kentucky Army National Guard's 2nd Battalion 138th...
Fort Knox artillery training creates loud booms across WAVE Country