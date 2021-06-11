Southern Indiana students recover learning lost during pandemic with math, engineering camp

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A summer camp in Clark County has some students feeling more prepared for the fall semester. Parkwood Elementary and Bridgepoint Elementary students participated in the program.

Parkwood Elementary hosted the program focused on math and engineering education. It was sponsored with a $15,000 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation. Throughout the week, engineers from Jacobi, Toombs & Lanz, and Maker 13 lead students in hands-on activities to helping spark interest in STEM.

The camp also offered students an hour of math “remediation.”

“The program targeted students who had trouble in math ... or maybe we thought during the pandemic they fell a little bit behind in math,” 3rd-grade teacher Raven Herron said.

It closed with a public showcase of student projects Friday.

While GCCS was the first Indiana school district to welcome students back in person last July, some still chose to learn online.

3rd-grade student Jaxon Hess, who learned virtually in the fall semester, told WAVE 3 News he feels more prepared after the math and engineering camp.

“Now that I’m in person and I’m getting help, I feel like once I go into the other [3rd] grade I will know more things,” he said.

GCCS has previously indicated its plan to continue supporting students with learning loss. District leaders have earmarked more than $2 million in federal COVID relief to hire a dozen instructional coaches in the fall to address student learning gaps.

