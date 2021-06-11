Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Two guests on cruise test positive for coronavirus

Two people returning from a trip on a cruise ship have tested positive for COVID-19.
Two people returning from a trip on a cruise ship have tested positive for COVID-19.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Two people returning from a trip on a cruise ship have tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials said the two shared a room on the Celebrity Millennium.

The cruise line said they don’t have any symptoms and are currently in isolation.

The two tested positive during a required end-of-cruise test.

Earlier this week, the parent company of Celebrity Cruise Lines, Royal Caribbean Group, tweeted the Millennium was the first ship to sail with guests from North America.

All passengers and crew were fully vaccinated prior to the trip, which set sail from Saint Maarten on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carmon Tussey is accused of running with a rifle toward a crowded Louisville bar with a loaded...
‘He was ready to go’: 3 men stop gunman from walking into crowded Louisville bar with firearm
Home security video shows the moments when a woman arrived home from work and was held at...
Home security video shows Louisville woman held at gunpoint outside her front door
A woman was shot and killed in Clarksville and a suspect was taken into custody, later...
Woman shot, killed in Clarksville identified
She took the pennies dumped in front of the house and turned his act of anger into a positive...
Dad dumps 80,000 pennies for child support payment; daughter donates it
LMPD Officer Cory Evans is accused of striking a protester with his riot stick on the back of...
LMPD officer charged for allegedly hitting protester with riot stick to be fired

Latest News

FBI Director Chris Wray discusses the rise in hate crimes.
FBI investigating most hate crimes in 5 years
WAVE 3 News is your go-to source for breaking news, local headlines, weather, traffic, sports...
WAVE 3 News: Friday morning, June 11, 2021
FILE - In this file photo from Wednesday Jan. 6, 2021, Trump supporters beset a police barrier...
Ex-police chief, 5 others charged in Capitol riot conspiracy
David "Bucky" Brooks died on June 9, 2021 from cardiac issues, according to the Bullitt County...
Bucky Brooks, man once wrongfully accused of murdering Bullitt County teen, dies
Most of Kentucky’s COVID-19 restrictions, including a statewide mask mandate and capacity...
Most Kentucky health orders end Friday