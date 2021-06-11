Unconscious employees pulled from Lebanon sewer station

LEBANON, Ky. (WAVE) - Two employees of the Lebanon Public Works Department are being treated at hosptials following their rescue by firefighters from an underground sewage lift station.

Around 12:10 p.m. Thursday, emergency crews were called to a sewage lift station on Cemetery Road after the men were found unconscious at the bottom, approximately 15 feet down.

A firefighter wearing breathing gear was lowered into the hole to secure the men using a rope and harness. The victims were pulled to the surface one at a time by firefighters from Marion County and Lebanon.

After the rescue, both men were treated at the scene by Marion County EMS. One employee was airlifited to UK Medical Center in Lexington. The other was taken initially to Spring View Hospital to be treated before he was transferred to UofL Hospital.

The names of the men and their conditions have not been released.

