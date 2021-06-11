Victim of deadly Southland Park shooting identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A deadly shooting in Southland Park is under investigation by Louisville Metro Police Department officers.

Around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday night, officers responded to the 400 block of West Southside Court on a report of a shooting, LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot.

EMS rushed the victim to UofL Hospital where he later died, Mitchell said. The victim was later identified as 62-year-old Rickie Felts of Hickory, Ky., Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Kim Smith said.

No suspect information has been provided.

Anyone with information should call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

