Victim of deadly Southland Park shooting identified

Louisville Metro Police officers investigating a shooting in Southland Park.
Louisville Metro Police officers investigating a shooting in Southland Park.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A deadly shooting in Southland Park is under investigation by Louisville Metro Police Department officers.

Around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday night, officers responded to the 400 block of West Southside Court on a report of a shooting, LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot.

EMS rushed the victim to UofL Hospital where he later died, Mitchell said. The victim was later identified as 62-year-old Rickie Felts of Hickory, Ky., Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Kim Smith said.

No suspect information has been provided.

Anyone with information should call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

