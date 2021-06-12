Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

9 people shot, including 2-year-old, in Savannah

By Paige Phillips and Bria Bolden
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured nine people Friday night.

It happened in the 200 block of Avery Street around 9 p.m.

One of the nine people shot have died, according to police. Several have critical injuries.

One of the victims is a 2-year-old who was struck near the ankle and foot area. Another victim, a 13-year-old, also has non-life threatening injuries.

Police are still working to gather information on any possible persons of interest.

Police originally told WTOC that two of the victims have died, they have since made the correction that only one victim has died.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson joined WTOC for an interview Saturday morning after Friday night’s mass shooting. You can watch that video below:

Stick with WTOC as we learn more information on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville-based Goodwood Brewing and Dundee Tavern are among the businesses challenging Gov....
Legal battle over KY restaurant restrictions could have impacts beyond Friday
17-year-old DeJuan Coward dies days after bein shot during Ballard Park shooting.
17-year-old boy dies days after shooting at Ballard Park
David "Bucky" Brooks died on June 9, 2021 from cardiac issues, according to the Bullitt County...
Bucky Brooks, man once wrongfully accused of murdering Bullitt County teen, dies
Home security video shows the moments when a woman arrived home from work and was held at...
Home security video shows Louisville woman held at gunpoint outside her front door
A shooting scene was found near West Oak Street and South 18th Street on June 11, according to...
Man shot several times walks into Louisville hospital looking for help

Latest News

More sunshine is in the forecast for this weekend.
FORECAST: Hot and humid with a few storms this weekend
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Saturday morning, June 12, 2021
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Saturday morning, June 12, 2021
LMPD bodycam video shows the moment officers arrived at a crowded Highlands bar to arrest a...
LMPD body cam video shows O’Shea’s gunman being held back before arrest
Faith leaders and teenagers gather in West Louisville for Stop the Violence Rally
Local faith leaders partner with Dino’s Food Mart to help eliminate crime in the area