LMPD body cam video shows O’Shea’s gunman being held back before arrest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department released bodycam video on Friday that shows the moment officers arrived at a crowded Highlands bar to arrest a gunman before he could open fire. It happened around 2:40 a.m. on June 5.

“He’s got an AR, dude,” LMPD Officer Kerry Ball is heard saying as he prepares to get out of the squad car.

Ball and Officer Moore rush over to the evolving situation on Baxter Avenue in front of O’Shea’s Restaurant and Bar. Ball draws his gun as he shouts at Carmon Tussey, 25, who is seen holding a long-range assault weapon.

“Drop it, now! Drop it, now! Drop it, now!” Ball yells.

Josh Williamson, Gage Mertz, and a third man, who wanted to remain anonymous, were the Good Samaritans who jumped into action before the officers’ arrival.

“I was facing this way towards the road,” Williamson told WAVE 3 News. “I saw him swinging around this way, and with a rifle. I was able to maneuver myself, and grab the gun, the heat shield area of the rifle, pinned it against his chest, and pretty much had him in a bear hug from behind.”

“He turns around and shows that there’s a gun,” Mertz said. “As he said, his friend Kevin and I jumped in, it was involuntary. I saw the gun and he was sitting there, holding him, so we had to do something about it.”

In the officer’s bodycam video, you can see Tussey in a white shirt behind the suspect; Williamson is behind him, as well as their friend.

Surveillance photos from LMPD captured Tussey with the high-velocity firearm as he walked up Baxter Avenue toward O’Shea’s.

According to Tussey’s arrest slip, he told investigators he planned to shoot the people he got into an altercation with at the bar. In the line to enter the bar, Tussey had also asked officers what type of bullets would penetrate their armor.

Tussey is facing several charges and the ATF is investigating.

