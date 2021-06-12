Man found dead inside home in Chickasaw neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officers from the Louisville Metro Police Department were called to the report of a person down in the Chickasaw neighborhood.
It happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday night in the 4200 block of Grand Avenue.
A man was found dead inside a home from a gunshot wound, according to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley.
The victim’s name has not been released.
Anyone with further information can call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.
