Man found dead inside home in Chickasaw neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officers from the Louisville Metro Police Department were called to the report of a person down in the Chickasaw neighborhood.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday night in the 4200 block of Grand Avenue.

A man was found dead inside a home from a gunshot wound, according to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Anyone with further information can call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

