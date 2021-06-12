Support Local Businesses
Man found dead inside home in Chickasaw neighborhood

The man was shot around 10:30 p.m Friday night in the 4200 block of Grand Avenue.
By Sydney Harbin
Updated: 16 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officers from the Louisville Metro Police Department were called to the report of a person down in the Chickasaw neighborhood.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday night in the 4200 block of Grand Avenue.

A man was found dead inside a home from a gunshot wound, according to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Anyone with further information can call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

