Man rushed to hospital after being shot in Newburg

On Friday evening, an unidentified man was shot near Preston Drive and Orchard Avenue in Newburg.
On Friday evening, an unidentified man was shot near Preston Drive and Orchard Avenue in Newburg.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Updated: 55 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was found shot near Preston Drive and Orchard Avenue in Newburg Friday evening. It happened around 7:30 p.m., according to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley.

While being rushed to University Hospital via EMS, the victim was alert and conscious and did not appear to have a life-threatening injury.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with further information can call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

