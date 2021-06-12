Man rushed to hospital after being shot in Newburg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was found shot near Preston Drive and Orchard Avenue in Newburg Friday evening. It happened around 7:30 p.m., according to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley.

While being rushed to University Hospital via EMS, the victim was alert and conscious and did not appear to have a life-threatening injury.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with further information can call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

