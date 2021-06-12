Support Local Businesses
Man shot and killed in Algonquin neighborhood

A man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in the Algonquin neighborhood.
By Sydney Harbin
Updated: 17 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a shooting Saturday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 2:00 p.m. in the 1200 block of West Hill Street, according to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley.

Officers arrived to find a man who had been shot several times. He died at the scene.

The Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

