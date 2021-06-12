Support Local Businesses
One dead, multiple injured after shooting in Savanah

The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured nine people Friday night.
By Paige Phillips and Bria Bolden
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a mass shooting that injured 8 people on Friday night. It happened in the 200 block of Avery Street around 9 p.m.

According to police, a 20-year-old male victim has died. Two other victims’ injuries are listed as critical.

One of the victims was an 18-month-old child, who was struck near the ankle and foot area.

Previously, nine gunshot victims had been reported. Savannah Police Department Chief Roy Minter clarified Saturday that there were eight gunshot victims.

Chief Minter said preliminary information leads police to believe this incident stemmed from a conflict between two groups. Chief Minter said this incident could be connected to a shots-fired incident on Tuesday in the same area. Chief Minter said no one in the area could provide information to police about Tuesday’s incident.

According to police, very limited information is available at this time. A dark, possibly red sedan was seen leaving the area.

The one death in this case is the 14th homicide in the city this year, according to Chief Minter.

Police originally told WTOC that two of the victims have died, they have since made the correction that only one victim has died.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson joined WTOC for an interview Saturday morning after Friday night’s mass shooting. You can watch that video below:

Stick with WTOC as we learn more information on this developing story.

