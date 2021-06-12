Police trying to find a suspect after 8 people shot in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a mass shooting that left one person dead and injured 7 people on Friday night. It happened in the River Pointe 1 neighborhood in the 200 block of Avery Street around 9 p.m.

According to police, a 20-year-old Arthur Milton has died as a result of the shooting. Two other victims’ injuries are listed as critical.

One of the victims was an 18-month-old child, who was struck near the ankle and foot area.

Previously, nine gunshot victims had been reported. Savannah Police Department Chief Roy Minter clarified Saturday that there were eight gunshot victims.

Chief Minter said preliminary information leads police to believe this shooting stemmed from a conflict between two groups. Chief Minter said it could be connected to a shots-fired incident on Tuesday in the same area. Chief Minter said no one in the area could provide information to police about Tuesday’s incident.

According to police, very limited information is available at this time. A dark, possibly red sedan was seen leaving the area.

The one death in this case is the 14th homicide in the city this year, according to Chief Minter.

Police originally told WTOC that two of the victims have died, they have since made the correction that only one victim has died.

“What occurred Friday evening in the River Pointe 1 neighborhood should not happen in our city,” Minter said in a statement. “It is an act of senseless violence that put innocent families and children in danger and resulted in the loss of one man’s life. We need the public to come forward with any information that would assist detectives in locating and identifying those involved in this violent act. We do not want this situation to repeat itself in other areas of our city. We need the people responsible for this cowardly act brought to face their charges. The little piece of information you may hold could be the key to help close this case. If you know something, say something.”

Anyone with information on the incident should contact Savannah Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (912) 651-4362, the Crime Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or Crimestoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

