Youth suicide attempts soared during pandemic, CDC report says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A grim new report suggests that suspected suicide attempts among adolescents increased during the pandemic, following an initial drop.

CDC researchers examined hospital data for suspected suicide attempts from Jan. 1, 2019, through May 15 of this year.

Kids aged 12 to 25 made fewer visits to the ER for suspected attempts between March 29 through April 25 of last year when compared to the same time period in 2019. But, hospital visits began to increase by early May of last year, among those between the ages of 12 and 17, especially girls.

The average weekly number was 26 percent higher among girls last summer when compared to 2019, and it was nearly 51 percent higher this year when compared to the same time period two years ago. The CDC says the rate also increased for boys age 12 to 17 by 3 percent.

The CDC said some of the ways to prevent suicide attempts include increasing social connections for youth and learning the signs of suicide risk.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or you can visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

