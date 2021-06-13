17-year-old hurt in early morning shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager was hurt overnight after being shot several times.

According to LMPD, officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of South 24th Street around 1 AM Sunday.

They arrived to find a 17-year-old who had several gunshot wounds. LMPD says he was alert and conscious while being taken to the hospital for treatment. He’s expected to survive his injuries.

No one has been arrested. Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.