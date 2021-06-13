Father’s Day spending to top $20 billion in 2021

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Father’s Day is coming up June 20 and American’s are expected to spend more on dad this year.

According to NBC News, the National Retail Federation predicts US consumers will spend more than $20 billion on gifts and other items for Father’s Day this year, that a record high.

Survey respondents indicated they plan to spend an average of $174 on Father’s Day items, $26 more than last year. About half, 47%, of the increase, comes from spending more on special outings, clothing, and consumer electronics.

