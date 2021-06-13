FORECAST: Lower Heat & Humidity For The Week Ahead

WEATHER HEADLINES

TODAY: Storms fade this evening

LOOKING AHEAD: Another warm day Monday, then cooler & less humid

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The cold front responsible for triggering a few downpours today continues to move south.

Rain chances will fade with clearing skies this evening. Lows in the 60s. A second cold front will move in on Monday reinforcing the promised cooler, drier air for the week ahead. With little moisture to work with rain chances will stay near zero. Under mostly sunny skies we’ll reach back into the 90s.

The humidity will continue to drop behind the cold front allowing temperatures to drop into the low 60s and perhaps a few upper 50s in the suburbs by Tuesday morning. Plenty of sunshine paired with low humidity on Tuesday will make for a delightful day. Highs in the low to mid 80s expected.

