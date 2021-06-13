FORECAST: Hot and humid with a few storms today

WEATHER HEADLINES

TODAY: Scattered storms, mainly southeast of Louisville

LOOKING AHEAD: Cooler, drier and less humid for a few days this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We start the day dry, but a few storms will develop in the afternoon, mainly south and east of Louisville. It will be another hot and humid day with highs reaching the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Less humid air will move in behind the cold front setting the stage for a more comfortable Sunday night with lows in the 60s and mostly clear.

Another cold front moves through the area late Monday, but it won’t have much moisture to work, so most will stay dry. Expect a mostly sunny sky and it will be another hot day with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

The humidity will continue to drop behind the cold front allowing temperatures to drop into the low 60s and perhaps a few upper 50s in the suburbs by Tuesday morning.

We’ll see cooler and less humid conditions Tuesday into Thursday with highs in the low 80s and lows in the 50s and 60s. The heat and humidity return by Friday when highs reach the upper 80s once again.

