Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

FORECAST: Hot and humid with a few storms today

By Justin Logan
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • TODAY: Scattered storms, mainly southeast of Louisville
  • LOOKING AHEAD: Cooler, drier and less humid for a few days this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We start the day dry, but a few storms will develop in the afternoon, mainly south and east of Louisville. It will be another hot and humid day with highs reaching the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Less humid air will move in behind the cold front setting the stage for a more comfortable Sunday night with lows in the 60s and mostly clear.

Another cold front moves through the area late Monday, but it won’t have much moisture to work, so most will stay dry. Expect a mostly sunny sky and it will be another hot day with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

The humidity will continue to drop behind the cold front allowing temperatures to drop into the low 60s and perhaps a few upper 50s in the suburbs by Tuesday morning.

We’ll see cooler and less humid conditions Tuesday into Thursday with highs in the low 80s and lows in the 50s and 60s. The heat and humidity return by Friday when highs reach the upper 80s once again.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Grab-N-Go Forecast: Sunday morning, June 13, 2021
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Sunday morning, June 13, 2021

Most Read

A man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in the Algonquin neighborhood.
Man shot and killed in Algonquin neighborhood
A mural of Breonna Taylor on the court of a Louisville park has already been vandalized.
Breonna Taylor mural covered in tire tracks one week after unveiling
A shooting scene was found near West Oak Street and South 18th Street on June 11, according to...
Man shot several times walks into Louisville hospital looking for help
On Friday evening, an unidentified man was shot near Preston Drive and Orchard Avenue in Newburg.
Man rushed to hospital after being shot in Newburg
The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured nine people Friday night.
Police trying to find a suspect after 8 people shot in Savannah

Latest News

Grab-N-Go Forecast: Sunday morning, June 13, 2021
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Sunday morning, June 13, 2021
While heat lightning is a common topic during the summer, it does not actually exist. (Source:...
Behind the Forecast: Why heat lightning does not exist
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 6/10
Goode Morning Weather Blog 6/10
Goode Morning Weather Blog 6/10